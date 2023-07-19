GOP Florida Rep Accused of Sexual Harassment Allegedly Bit, Berated People
WTF
Rep. Fabian Basabe (R-FL), accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit by two male ex-staffers, has an extensive history of bad behavior spanning nearly two decades, the Miami Herald reported. According to a fiery email exchange between Basabe and a hotel employee from 2016 reviewed by the Herald, Basabe angrily complained about being seated next to people he didn’t know—and in response, one employee pointed out that Basabe allegedly bit him, leaving a “massive bloody welt and bruise” on his shoulder. And it wasn’t the only time the legislator was accused of attacking with his teeth. On another occasion, a waitress at a different hotel said Basabe bit her arm while she was serving him drinks in 2017, according to a police report. The strange incidents are only two in a series of run-ins and disorderly conduct at Miami venues, including a time in which he reportedly yelled the n-word at a publicist at a party. “I appreciate I am a major target for the opposition, but only hope people find some level of comfort in disparaging my past,” Basabe said in a statement to the Herald.