GOP Florida Rep. Wants to Kick Adam Schiff Out of Congress
‘A DISHONOR’
Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants California Rep. Adam Schiff out of the U.S. House of Representatives for good, introducing a resolution Wednesday to expel the former top Democrat of the House Intelligence Committee. The move comes days after the release of the Durham Report, which Luna claimed to be the catalyst for her filing of the resolution. Schiff, a critic of former President Donald Trump, has claimed Trump and his campaign colluded with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election. The Durham Report, however, bulldozed the allegations. “Adam Schiff lied to the American people. He used his position on House Intelligence to push a lie that cost American taxpayers millions of dollars and abused the trust placed in him as Chairman. He is a dishonor to the House of Representatives,” Paulina Luna said in a statement. On her personal account, Luna called for an ethics inquiry after suggesting Schiff “knowingly using your position on House Intel to push a lie that ripped apart our country.” Speaking on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Schiff said he wasn’t surprised by the move but that he won’t back down. He retains his position.