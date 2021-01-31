GOP Guv: We Shouldn’t Punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for Thinking a ‘Little Bit Different’
PROFILES IN COURAGE
While some Republicans have joined Democrats in calling for conspiracy-peddling Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to face some level of punishment, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Sunday that Greene shouldn’t face repercussions for thinking a “little bit different.”
Interviewing Hutchinson on ABC’s This Week, host Martha Raddatz noted that Greene has voiced support for executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asking the Republican governor whether the QAnon-supporting lawmaker is “fit to serve” and should remain on the House Education Committee.
“I’m not going to answer that question as to whether she’s fit to serve because she believes in something that everybody else does not accept. I reject that,” Hutchinson replied, adding: “But she’s going to stand for reelection. I don’t think we ought to punish people from a disciplinary standpoint or party standpoint because they think something a little bit different.”
Raddatz pushed back on Hutchinson brushing off Greene’s violent and unhinged conspiracies as just being a “little bit different,” prompting the governor to insist that he rejects her beliefs and “would not vote for her” if he lived in her district.