GOP Gov. Chris Sununu Urges Republicans to Break Free From Fox’s Bubble
CAN’T PRETEND ANYMORE
A GOP governor bragged at the Republican National Committee’s spring retreat over the weekend that he talks “to the leadership at Fox all the time,” and urged the network to break away from the “echo chamber” in which it currently exists. According to a report from NPR, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu spoke at the Tennessee shindig—and spent a large amount of his remarks focusing on Fox News as it braces for a trial in its well-publicized defamation lawsuit, filed by election security company Dominion Voting Systems. “We have to start thinking about the long game,” Sununu told Republican donors at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, according to audio obtained and published by NPR. “I was on with [Fox News business journalist, host and senior vice president Neil] Cavuto this morning, and I talk to the leadership at Fox all the time,” Sununu said. “I go, ‘Look guys, I saw a panel discussion with four panelists on Fox and they all were literally agreeing with each other... They’re talking in an echo chamber. What are you doing to grow the team? What are you doing to have a better, more broader product? If you don’t do it, we’re going to lose.’” Sununu’s communications director later clarified to NPR: “He was telling Republicans they should be going on other media channels, not just Fox. Republicans watch those channels too.”