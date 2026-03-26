GOP Heavyweights Deliver a Stark Warning to Trump

Senior Republicans have gone public with a stinging rebuke of the Trump administration for keeping Congress in the dark over its Iran war strategy.

The salvo from Rep. Mike Rogers, 67, of Alabama—chair of the House Armed Services Committee and one of Trump’s most stalwart congressional backers of the strikes on Iran—is the starkest indication yet of an emerging divide within the party over the now four-week conflict, as NOTUS reported.

“We want to know more about what’s going on, what the options are, and why they’re being considered,” Rogers told reporters on Wednesday. “And we’re just not getting enough answers on those questions.”

His comments came after a weekly behind-closed-doors session for senior House and Senate defense lawmakers on Wednesday.

Rogers said he was asking not for sensitive operational specifics—those he understood were off-limits—but for some basic sense of direction. “We just wanted them to tell us what’s the plan, and we didn’t get any answers,” he said.

“I understand they can’t give us, they shouldn’t give us, specific operational details. But generally, we should be able to get more texture than we’re receiving from them.”

He left the administration with a direct warning: “I conveyed to them at the end of this hearing, this has consequences if you don’t remedy it.”

Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers is leading calls for more openness over Iran from the Trump administration. Brian Thorpe/Brian Thorpe / U.S. House of Representatives

Sen. Roger Wicker, 74, who commands the Senate’s Armed Services panel, offered no defense of the briefing when reporters asked for his reaction to Rogers’ remarks.

“Let me put it this way: I can see why he might have said that,” the Mississippi Republican replied.

Rep. Nancy Mace, 48, went further. Posting to X, the South Carolina congresswoman said she “will not support troops on the ground in Iran, even more so after this briefing.”

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is beginning to become quite the thorn in Donald Trump's side. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In a second post, Mace drew a direct line between the public case for the war and what lawmakers actually heard behind closed doors.

“The justifications presented to the American public for the war in Iran were not the same military objectives we were briefed on today in the House Armed Services Committee,” she wrote.

“This gap is deeply troubling. The longer this war continues, the faster it will lose the support of Congress and the American people.”

More than 2,000 people have been killed since the Iran war began, including 13 U.S. ​service members, and it is dividing the Republican Party. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

The White House struck an optimistic tone on diplomacy, saying Wednesday it was engaged in “productive talks” with Iranian leadership—even as Tehran described Trump’s terms as “excessive” and said it had tabled its own counterproposal.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that coverage of the U.S. ceasefire plan was “not entirely factual” and contained only “elements of truth,” declining to specify which parts she took issue with.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Trump had dispatched a 15-point ultimatum to Tehran via Pakistan, demanding Iran scrap its ballistic missiles and nuclear infrastructure and reopen key shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tuesday also brought fresh deployments with more than 1,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division—the Army’s rapid-reaction combat force—sent to the Middle East. This followed earlier reports that 2,000 Marines had shipped out aboard a trio of U.S. Navy assault vessels.