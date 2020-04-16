GOP Group Tells Donors They Can Help Anonymously Bring Down Kelly Loeffler

Some GOP donors have been loath to publicly back attacks on Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for fear that doing so will land them on the wrong side of powerful Republicans in Atlanta and Washington. But now, those donors have a way to go after the senator who finds herself at the heart of an insider-trading scandal without drawing the ire of party leaders: They can do it anonymously.

Loeffler is the party establishment’s pick to stay in the Senate seat in 2020, even as she faces a primary challenge from Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump loyalist with significant grassroots appeal. Loeffler enjoys the full-throated backing of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his well-heeled political machine and Gov. Brian Kemp, who appointed Loeffler to the seat in December.

A new group has now entered the fray, and it’s trying to even the odds in a way that allows its financial backers to avoid the ire of McConnell, Kemp, and their formidable allies.