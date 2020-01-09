Tammy Duckworth Rips Doug Collins, Says ‘I Left Parts of My Body in Iraq Fighting Terrorists’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back at Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) over his claim that Democrats are “in love with terrorists,” reminding the congressman on Thursday that she paid a huge price fighting terrorists during the Iraq War. Besides saying Dems love terrorists during a Fox Business appearance on Wednesday, Collins also insisted that they “mourn” the death of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani “more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”
“I’m not going to dignify that with a response,” Duckworth said on CNN on Thursday, adding: “I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.” Duckworth, a Black Hawk pilot during the Iraq War, lost both of her legs in 2004 when her helicopter was shot down.