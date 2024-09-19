GOP Guv Candidate Shared His Love for Transgender Porn & Slavery in Bizarre Old Posts

North Carolina’s race for governor was thrown into chaos Thursday after a report alleged its GOP nominee once posted of his affinity for transgender porn, his pro-slavery beliefs, and described himself as a “Black Nazi.”

Details about the bizarre posts by Republican Mark Robinson were revealed by CNN KFile on Thursday afternoon, which uncovered the slew of scandalous posts on pornographic forums like “Nude Africa” in the 2000s.

Robinson, 56, has vehemently denied making the posts. However, CNN’s report said the email address associated with Robinson’s forum accounts was also used by the politician elsewhere online and social media. It added that is used other ways to confirm the posts came from him, including that he posted to the forum that he was in Greensboro, which is where he lives.

“Slavery is not bad,” Robinson wrote in one post from 2010. “Some people need to be slaves. I wish they would bring it (slavery) back. I would certainly buy a few.”

Seemingly unprovoked, Robinson also posted that year: “I’m a Black Nazi.”

Robinson, who’s North Carolina’s current lieutenant governor, had been running as a staunch conservative alternative to North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, the Democrat’s nominee. He has a recent history of anti-transgender rhetoric, but he had a starkly different tone when he wrote in online forums.

“I like watching tranny on girl porn!” he reportedly wrote. “That’s f---ing hot! It takes the man out while leaving the man in! And yeah I’m a ‘perv’ too!”

A separate report alleged that Donald Trump’s campaign has been working overtime to distance itself from the situation in what’s turned into a key swing state.

The Carolina Journal reported that “members of the Trump campaign” have asked Robinson to withdrawal from the race over the article’s explicit nature. The campaign also reportedly ordered Robinson to steer clear of all Trump and JD Vance campaign events when they stump in the Tar Heel state.

Robinson was scheduled to speak at a Vance campaign event on Wednesday but his office announced that Robinson had tested positive for COVID.

Robinson’s name is already locked in to appearing on North Carolina ballots and he’s given no indication he plans to bow out of the race.