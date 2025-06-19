GOP Lawmaker Flames ‘Pimps’ in His Own Party as MAGA Civil War Rages

Republican representative Tim Burchett attacked “war pimps” in his own party for their hawkish views on American involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.
The Tennessee lawmaker aligned himself with Tucker Carlson when CNN anchor John Berman noted that the former Fox News host has called some Republicans “warmongers.”
“Yeah, well, I call them war pimps,” Burchett said. “You know, Lindsey Graham’s a friend of mine. Ted Cruz is a friend of mine. I just—look, I’ve got a daughter who just turned 18 last week, on the same day as the president did, and the United States Army. I don’t want to see her go to war."
Carlson and Cruz had a contentious debate this week on Iran, with Carlson opposing U.S. intervention and Cruz backing regime change in Iran.
Graham has similarly taken to the airwaves pushing for U.S. involvement.
But Burchett said Israel, with its military capabilities and its intelligence, is plenty capable of handling the matter itself.
“We give Israel about $4 billion a year and other military assets. I think we should allow them to fight this thing,” he said, noting their ability to take out several top Iranian leaders with missile strikes.
Burchett also argued that the U.S. could not afford to be stretched thin with a “three-front war” that includes Ukraine and Taiwan.
“I just don’t think that’s the route to go. There’ll be room for debate, but I think we ought to let the president do his negotiating skills. That’s what I elected him to do,” Burchett said.
“We need to do what’s right, and not what our stock portfolios say, because a lot these military assets--a lot of people vote for these things because they have jobs in their districts,” he added. “And that’s just the cold, hard facts of warfare.”