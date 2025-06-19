GOP Lawmaker Flames ‘Pimps’ in His Own Party as MAGA Civil War Rages

Republican representative Tim Burchett attacked “war pimps” in his own party for their hawkish views on American involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The Tennessee lawmaker aligned himself with Tucker Carlson when CNN anchor John Berman noted that the former Fox News host has called some Republicans “warmongers.”

“Yeah, well, I call them war pimps,” Burchett said. “You know, Lindsey Graham’s a friend of mine. Ted Cruz is a friend of mine. I just—look, I’ve got a daughter who just turned 18 last week, on the same day as the president did, and the United States Army. I don’t want to see her go to war." ADVERTISEMENT

Carlson and Cruz had a contentious debate this week on Iran, with Carlson opposing U.S. intervention and Cruz backing regime change in Iran.

"The Israelis can handle this thing. Let’s let them handle it," Burchett said, at odds with Cruz. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Graham has similarly taken to the airwaves pushing for U.S. involvement.

But Burchett said Israel, with its military capabilities and its intelligence, is plenty capable of handling the matter itself.

“We give Israel about $4 billion a year and other military assets. I think we should allow them to fight this thing,” he said, noting their ability to take out several top Iranian leaders with missile strikes.

Burchett also argued that the U.S. could not afford to be stretched thin with a “three-front war” that includes Ukraine and Taiwan.

Burchett took issue with Graham's hawkish attitude toward U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“I just don’t think that’s the route to go. There’ll be room for debate, but I think we ought to let the president do his negotiating skills. That’s what I elected him to do,” Burchett said.