GOP Lawmaker Flaunts His Firearm Collection at House Hearing on Gun Reform
COOL GUY
Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) had a few bizarre props on hand during Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on gun control bills: his own collection of guns. The Republican first blasted Democrats for removing “law-abiding citizens’ ability to purchase the firearm of their choice,” and then launched into his own show-and-tell, displaying several handguns that he claimed would essentially be “banned” under the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” which targets high-capacity magazines. “Right here in front of me, I have a Sig Sauer P226,” he said. “It comes with a 21-round magazine. This gun would be banned.” Steube at one point held up a gun he claimed to use “every single day” to protect his family, insisting that it too would be banned. “I hope the gun is not loaded,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) remarked. “I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Steube shot back. The panel was expected to vote Thursday on the “Protecting Out Kids Act,” a gun reform package that would likely pass the Democratic-controlled House but not the Senate.