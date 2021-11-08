GOP Congresswoman Declares Trump ‘Deserves Some Credit’ for Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan
INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK REDUX
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), one of only 13 House Republicans to vote for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, credulously said on Monday morning that Donald Trump should get “some credit” for the popular spending package, claiming the disgraced ex-president “laid the groundwork” for its passage.
Asked by CNN anchor John Berman how President Joe Biden was able to pass infrastructure when Trump couldn’t, Malliotakis said she was “happy and appreciative” that Trump was “one of the first to talk about the need for infrastructure.” She added that while Democrats and Biden will get credit for the bill, “President Trump deserves some credit for initially saying we need to invest $1 trillion in our infrastructure.”
Throughout Trump’s term in office, “Infrastructure Week” became a running joke in D.C., largely due to Trump repeatedly blowing up any plans to pursue a bipartisan deal as he instead focused on personal grievances and partisan feuds.