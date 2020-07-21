GOP Lawmaker Accosted Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Steps, Called Her ‘F*cking Bitch’: Report

Read it at The Hill
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) accosted socialist firebrand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in a vulgar confrontation on the Capitol steps that was overheard by a reporter, according to The Hill. Yoho attacked Ocasio-Cortez about comments she recently made linking increasing poverty and unemployment in New York City with rising crime. Yoho reportedly told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting” and “out of your freaking mind.” He continued down the stairs but, when he was still within earshot, reportedly said, “Fucking bitch.” Ocasio-Cortez told Yoho he was being “rude” and later said she’d never been confronted so aggressively. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me,” she said. Yoho refused to comment on the exchange.