GOP Lawmakers Claim Trump Supporters Were the True Victims of Jan. 6 Riot
SPARE US
Three GOP lawmakers claimed during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Wednesday that the real victims of the Jan. 6 insurrection were the Trump supporters who were hurt as they illegally stormed the Capitol—not the five police officers who died, the hundreds who were injured, or the Capitol staff who were terrorized. Conspiracy-peddling Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), blamed the media for a false representation of the riots and claimed that Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by Capitol Police while trying to break into the House chamber with a U.S. flag draped over her, was “executed.” In contrast, he said, Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the wake of the riot, merely died of natural causes.
He claimed the DOJ was “harassing peaceful patriots across the country” in its efforts to charge those involved in the riot. Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) echoed Gosar, saying it was “Trump supporters who lost their lives that day, not Trump supporters who were taking the lives of others.” Rep Andrew Clyde (R-GA) chimed in: “There was no insurrection. To call it an insurrection is a bold-faced lie.” He likened the mob who entered the Capitol to people on a “normal tourist visit.”