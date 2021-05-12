GOP Lawmakers Dance on Liz Cheney’s Grave After Ouster
As the GOP seals the deal in excommunicating her from a leadership position, Republican legislators continue to go after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who has been vocal in her accusations against members of her own party who she says, in pushing former President Donald Trump’s lie that he won the 2020 election, are “turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”“Freedom only survives if we protect it,” Cheney tweeted on Tuesday, the eve of her ouster. “We must speak the truth.” In response, 34-year-old conspiracy theorist and QAnon follower Rep. Lauren Bobert (R-CO) tweeted, “Liz Cheney seems to be auditioning for a job with the Lincoln Project.” Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under investigation for sex trafficking, tweeted a clip of himself being interviewed by Steve Bannon and wrote, “Liz Cheney is the masthead for the Establishment in Washington, D.C.” Freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) also got in on the act, tweeting, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney”
But if history is any guide, Cawthorn will soon express regret over his statement. After winning his House seat in Nov. 2020, Cawthorn tweeted a mocking message to Democrats who voted against him: “Cry more, lib.” But in a subsequent interview with New York magazine, Cawthorn attempted to walk back his statement, saying the tweet was, “[T]he thing I regret most.” In January, Cawthorn would again claim having second thoughts about another outburst. Following his unabashed promotion of the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, the 25-year-old freshman Congressman told North Carolina’s WTVD-TV news, “Once you start floating this idea of election fraud and people outright stealing an election and cheating, that has only one outcome. The party as a whole should have been much more wise about their choice of words.”