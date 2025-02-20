Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
GOP Lawmakers ‘Scared S***less’ of Trump’s MAGA Supporters
FEAR FACTOR
Some Republicans have privately expressed concerns for their safety if they don’t toe the president’s line.
Janna Brancolini
Updated
Feb. 20 2025
7:52AM EST
/
Published
Feb. 20 2025
7:38AM EST
Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Janna Brancolini
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
MAGA Cheers on ‘King’ Trump Dropping Pretense of Democracy
Julia Ornedo
Politics
DOGE’s Shocking $8 Billion Dollar Mistake Called Out
Josh Fiallo
Media
CNN Host Asks Hysterical Stephen Miller to ‘Calm Down’ in Live Interview
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Alan Ritchson Reveals Beef With Childhood Classmate Matt Gaetz: ‘That Motherf***er’
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Politics
Former NFL Punter Arrested at City Council Meeting After MAGA Protest
Yasmeen Hamadeh