Things took a wild turn during a U.S. Senate debate in New Jersey on Sunday when the GOP candidate appeared to experience a medical emergency on stage.

Curtis Bashaw, the Republican vying for the Senate seat, was debating affordability with his Democratic opponent, Andy Kim, when he appeared to freeze.

“We need to make sure that we are dealing with affordability in a sensible way,” Bashaw said before moaning and leaning towards the podium.

Video of the debate shows Bashaw, 63, looking wide-eyed before Kim, 42, crossed the stage and asked if he was OK.

“I think maybe we need to take a commercial break and address some issues here on the stage,” the moderator tells the viewers. The feed then abruptly cuts.

After several minutes, the feed resumes, and Bashaw chalks his close call up to not eating enough. “I got so worked up about this affordability issue that I realized I hadn’t eaten so much food today, so I appreciate your indulgence,” Bashaw says before returning to the topic of affordability in New Jersey.

Post-debate, Bashaw took to X to assure his followers he was okay.

“Thank you all for the well wishes! I was out campaigning all day, and I never stopped to get a bite to eat. Excited to eat pizza with my fantastic volunteers at the post-debate party tonight!” he wrote.

He followed up this message with a picture showing the pizza party festivities.

According to his website, Bashaw is a native of New Jersey who is in the hotel business.