GOP Official Accused of Drugging Granddaughters’ Dairy Queen

A Republican election official in North Carolina is accused of attempting to drug his granddaughters with MDMA and cocaine after he was allegedly caught on camera putting “hard objects” in their Dairy Queen Blizzards.

Wilmington police have charged James Yokeley Jr., 66, with felony child abuse, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of contaminating food or drink with a controlled substance, WRAL News reported.

According to investigating police, Yokeley flagged down police officers at a gas station on Aug. 8 after his two granddaughters said they found “hard objects” in their milkshakes. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, investigating detectives reportedly saw that it was Yokeley who had placed crushed pills in their drinks. Neither of Yokeley’s granddaughters, ages 15 and 16, swallowed the pills, People reported.

News Release Wilmington Police Department Tuesday, July 29, 2025 MAN ARRESTED FOR PUTTING PILLS IN FOOD On... Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

The pills tested positive for cocaine and MDMA and “have since been sent to the State lab for further conclusive testing,” according to an update from Wilmington Police Department posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, Yokeley, who serves as the chair of the Surry County Board of Elections, tendered his resignation after he was appointed to his post in June by state auditor Dave Boliek, News & Observer reported.

Yokeley alleged that he was “falsely accused” and remained “prayerfully confident that I will be exonerated of all accusations levied against me” in his resignation letter.

He added, “I have been honored too serve a board guided by fairness, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to theConstitutional Republic process. I’m pleased of the work we have accomplished together to serve the citizens of Surry County and those in my home state of NorthCarolina. I remain deeply committed to ensuring a smooth and effective transition.”

According voting data collected by NPR, President Donald Trump won North Carolina in the 2024 presidential election but lost New Hanover County, where Wilmington is located, to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Yokely was arrested on Aug. 26 and booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center before posting a $100,000 secured bond, according to court records.