GOP Officials File Lawsuits in 3 Key States to Disqualify Mail-In Ballots
‘EVERY ADVANTAGE THEY CAN GET’
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterms, Republican officials and nominees in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are seeking to disqualify hordes of absentee voters’ ballots in what some are calling “a concerted attempt at partisan voter suppression,” The Washington Post reports. Meanwhile, those GOPers are pushing Republicans to cast their ballots only on Election Day only. In Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court agreed to toss thousands of ballots—enough to sway a tight race—because voters didn’t put a date on the outside envelope regardless of whether the ballot was received before Election Day. In Wisconsin, a Republican suit succeeded in getting ballots tossed for not having a witness address. And in Michigan, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo filed a suit to toss absentee ballots in Detroit, a city that is mostly Black and Democratic, if they weren’t cast in person with ID, despite state rules saying otherwise. “They’re looking for every advantage they can get,” nonpartisan Common Cause Voting and Elections director Sylvia Albert told The Post.