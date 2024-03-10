GOP Operative Accused of Sexual Torture and Murder in Alabama
An Alabama politico who worked on multiple GOP campaigns and led a local Young Republicans chapter is accused of sexually torturing and murdering another man. Kyle Hayden Lewter, 36, was charged with killing Derek Franklin Walls, 54, during a “physical alteration” last Thursday in Madison County, Alabama. “The victim and offender knew each other and got into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim being injured,” police said. “It appears he died as a result of those injuries. Detectives are awaiting autopsy results.” Authorities didn’t say how the fight escalated or why the men crossed paths; Walls was found dead at a residence about 20 minutes outside of Huntsville, Alabama. Lewter was initially held on bond for Walls’ murder only, but authorities later added the sexual torture charge after determining he had used an inanimate object to sexually abuse Walls. Lewter is now reportedly being held on $60,000 bail.