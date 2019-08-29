GOP Operative Attacks Chinese Firms—and Lobbies for One

A veteran Republican operative in Louisiana is running a new dark money group that’s taking the state’s Democratic governor to task for efforts to woo a Chinese-owned company with ties to the Communist Party and plans for a chemical plant in St. James Parish.

The same Republican operative, Kyle Ruckert, is being paid to lobby for a different Chinese-owned company with ties to the Communist Party and plans for a chemical plant in St. James Parish.

“We Don't Need A Communist Run Company Anywhere Near Our State!” declared a Facebook ad run by the group Louisiana Legacy this week. The ad linked to a story hammering Gov. John Bel Edwards over a package of state incentives for the construction of a new methylene plant by the publicly traded Chinese company Wanhua Chemical.