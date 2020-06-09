GOP Pol Wants NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Punished for Attending Black Lives Matter Protest
A Republican politician who fought to roll back some of New Jersey’s coronavirus lockdown measures is now asking state police to slap Gov. Phil Murphy with a summons for attending an anti-racism protest. Murphy’s social-distancing order bars gatherings of more than 25 people, and Sunday’s event was bigger than that. “Consistent with the treatment of other individuals who have committed similar acts, that behavior appears to merit a criminal citation for violations,” Webber wrote. New Jersey police have taken action against the organizers of several rule-breaking events. But across the nation, authorities have not tried to use coronavirus as an excuse to shut down massive protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis cops. Murphy wore a mask to the Black Lives Matter protest—but that apparently did not mollify Webber, who previously ripped the state’s closure of parks at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.