GOP Politician Says Trump Didn’t Vet ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson
DO YOUR RESEARCH
A Republican politician suggested Wednesday that Donald Trump overlooked North Carolina Senate candidate Mark Robinson’s sordid personal history—which includes allegedly expressing support for slavery and calling himself a “Black Nazi”—when the former president endorsed him. “To think, how many other Mark Robinsons are out there inside the Republican Party,” said former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan during a Kamala Harris campaign press call Wednesday. “Donald Trump has taken his eye off the ball caring about anything about conservative principles or good people. He solely asks one question when he endorses somebody as wholeheartedly as he did Mark Robinson. And that is, ‘Will you trumpet the 2020 election fraud scheme loudly and proudly?’ That’s it.” Duncan openly criticized Trump’s false claims around the 2020 election and backed Joe Biden and Harris this year. Other Republicans have started to make similar comments about Robinson; last week, GOP strategist Doug Heye suggested to CNN that the party needs to stop nominating “cartoon candidates,” while other Republicans have distanced themselves more quietly.