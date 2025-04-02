Sen. Cory Booker’s record-breaking marathon floor speech “may have changed the course of political history,” according to Republican pollster Frank Luntz.

The New Jersey Democrat had vowed Monday night to hold the floor for as long as he was “physically able,” and proceeded to speak for 25 hours before calling it quits and taking a well-deserved trip to the bathroom.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz heaped praise on Booker. NewsNation

And despite Booker raging against the Trump administration for much of his marathon, GOP pollster Luntz admitted that Booker’s performance might have even positioned him as the Democratic nominee for president in 2028.

“They’re going crazy right now, and they’re going crazy ‘cause they don’t see leadership in their own party, and I want to emphasize, what Cory Booker did over the last 24 hours may have changed the course of political history,” Luntz said on NewsNation’s On Balance with Leland Vittert.

Driving home the significance of the speech, he added: “I watched a lot of it. I listened to words, I listened to phrases, how he presents himself. Did he criticize Donald Trump? Of course he did. But he struck the kind of tone that grassroots Democrats are looking for. He gave them a reason to fight. He gave them a reason to stand up and say this is my country too.

“Of course, every Republican watching will say, ‘This is nonsense,’ but he’s not speaking just to Republicans, he’s speaking to Americans, and what I saw over the last 25 hours absolutely blew me away, and just as you sometimes make projections or predictions, I’m gonna do one right here. That speech puts Cory Booker as one of the leaders of the Democratic Party in 2028.”

Luntz added that Democrats would probably prefer Booker to lead them over Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “And I’ll go even further,” he said. “If you ask Democratic senators right now who they’d rather have lead them over the next three years, they would choose Cory Booker over Chuck Schumer. That’s how significant today was.”

Host Leland Vittert glossed over the glowing appraisal, but for a solitary “wow,” before adding a dig at Schumer. “I say this with respect… Wouldn’t my dog beat Chuck Schumer in terms of who Democrats would like to lead them in the Senate?” he asked mockingly.

Luntz laughed and added: “I’m not going to insult your dog, I don’t know what breed it is.” He then recalibrated to a serious answer, despite learning that the host’s dog is a black Labrador called “Dutch.”

“Chuck Schumer is not saying what Democrats want to hear, he’s not communicating, he’s not giving them an alternative. Chuck Schumer was based in the politics of the 1970s, the 1980s, 1990s, he was damn good 30 years ago—but he’s not connecting to the Democrats of today,” he said.