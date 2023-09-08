GOP Privately Mulls Ditching the Term ‘Pro-Life’: Report
TOXIC BRAND
Republicans on Capitol Hill are privately exploring a shift in messaging away from the term “pro-life” as new polling shows voters souring on the party’s abortion positions, NBC News reported Thursday. The network cited a closed-doors meeting of Senate Republicans earlier this week, during which data was presented suggesting that Americans’ feelings toward the terms “pro-life” and “pro-choice” have shifted dramatically since last year’s landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “What intrigued me the most about the results was that ‘pro-choice’ and ‘pro-life’ means something different now, that people see being pro-life as being against all abortions ... at all levels,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told the network following the confab. One attendee apparently floated “pro-baby” as his own descriptor—though everyone seemed to agree that more “specific” discussions of abortion policy would help conservatives in the next election cycle.