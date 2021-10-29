GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Fierce Trump Critic, Won’t Seek Re-Election
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a moderate Republican who firmly disavowed former President Donald Trump and voted for his second impeachment, announced Friday he would not seek re-election to the House of Representatives. In a nearly five-minute Twitter video explaining his decision, Kinzinger blames a “tribe”-controlled government for fueling his desire to leave. “Our political parties only survive by appealing to the most motivated and the most extreme elements within it,” he said. “And the price tag to power has skyrocketed.” He pointed to the ability to elect leaders who win by “degrading others” and that, as a country, “we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed.” Kinzinger encouraged his supporters to join him at his Country First PAC.
Kinzinger, an active Air Force member, faced harsh attacks from those within his own party, including Trump, for his vote to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was also heavily criticized for his support of the Jan. 6 select committee, on which he serves as a member.