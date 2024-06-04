GOP Rep Bashing Trump Verdict Gets Overshadowed by Goofy Son

Rep. John Rose (R-TN) delivered a speech Monday on the House floor criticizing the trial and conviction of Donald Trump in New York last week for falsifying business records to help his 2016 presidential campaign.

The problem was, nobody seemed to care what he was saying—thanks to his six-year-old son, Guy, making faces at the camera in the background.

While Rose, who objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, was calling last Thursday’s unanimous, 34-count guilty verdict “among the more infamous dates in American history,” the activities in frame behind him included rolled eyes, a protruding tongue and shaking head. Hand motions that will likely remain indecipherable followed.

Rose appeared completely unaware of what was happening behind him and later reacted to how he had been upstaged.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” he wrote on X.

Rose’s wife, Chelsea, and three-year-old son, Sam, are in Tennessee while Guy, a recent kindergarten graduate, is accompanying his father at the Capitol this week.

