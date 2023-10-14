GOP Rep: I’ve Had Praise ‘Across the Board’ for IDF Uniform
‘POSITIVELY RECEIVED’
Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said Friday that he received praise “across the board” for wearing his Israel Defense Forces uniform around the Capitol as a show of support for Israel after it was attacked by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas last weekend. An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and then volunteered with the IDF in 2015, Mast was asked about the feedback by Newsmax guest host Lara Trump, who figured it was “very, very positively received.” “Across the board,” Mast confirmed, “whether it was some staff member walking through the hallways, a reporter that didn’t have a camera on, or one of my colleagues—a fellow member of Congress—saying absolutely. The other members had their hats…[and] different things that were important to them about showing their support for Israel.” Mast on Friday also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, several photographs of himself in his IDF uniform.