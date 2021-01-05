GOP Rep.: If Dems Win Senate, We’ll Be in ‘Full-Scale Hot Conflict’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) ominously warned during a Fox News appearance on Monday night that the United States is in a “cold civil war” that will shift to a “full-scale hot conflict” if the Democrats sweep Tuesday’s Georgia runoff races and take control of the Senate.

Prior to the Texas lawmaker’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News host Tucker Carlson struck fear into his viewers about the ramifications of the Senate election, insisting that the country would permanently be under Democratic control if Republicans lost on Tuesday.

“Today, Nancy Pelosi, the sitting speaker of the House, came out in favor of D.C. statehood. Yes, that’s plainly unconstitutional,” he huffed. “The point is two more Democrats in the U.S. Senate. And probably not just two. You add Puerto Rico and that’s four new senators. A permanent new majority. You have a one-party state and the game is over. That’s coming. It’s coming at high speed.”

Moments later, Carlson brought on Roy, who wholeheartedly agreed with the far-right host’s assessment, adding that the “American people are angry.”

The conservative congressman, who recently received plaudits from liberals and Democrats for rejecting his fellow congressional Republicans’ plan to object to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, then turned it up several notches.

“Here’s the thing, what happens tomorrow in Georgia, if we have a Democratically controlled Senate, we are now basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we’re at a cold civil war,” Roy told Carlson.

“We have a major problem where the American people, the regular people out there that are working every day, hard-working Americans, they are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them,” Roy continued.

The congressman then circled back to Carlson’s assertion that a Democratic victory would also mean the end of two-party rule in the country.

“If the American people in Georgia don’t show up and ensure that we hold the Senate in Republican hands, that’s what is happening,” he exclaimed. “Two additional votes coming out of the Senate in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and they lock it down for good. So I could not agree with you more. People need to show up tomorrow to hold the line.”