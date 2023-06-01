CHEAT SHEET
    GOP Rep. Announces Resignation Over Wife’s Health Concerns

    Representative Chris Stewart (R-UT)

    Reuters/Al Drago via Pool

    Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican, announced Wednesday that he plans to retire from his post because of his wife’s recent health concerns. “It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve the good people of Utah in Congress,” Stewart said in a statement. “But my wife’s health concerns have made it necessary that I retire from Congress after an orderly transition can be ensured.” The loss of a caucus member would, at least temporarily, reduce the GOP’s already slim 222-213 majority in the House.

