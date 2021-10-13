GOP Lawmaker’s Campaign Spent Thousands on Her Own Companies

Swing-district Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) has styled herself as a small business booster in the image of Donald Trump—and just like the former president, some of Tenney’s favorite businesses to support seem to be her own.

According to a Daily Beast review of Federal Election Commission records, the congresswoman from upstate New York—who scratched out a 109-vote recount win earlier this year in one of the tightest House races in the nation—has spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars on businesses where she held an ownership stake or an executive job, and from which she reported $130,120 in income in 2020.

This year alone, as she wrestled Democratic opponent Anthony Brindisi over the final vote tally in court, Tenney shelled out $15,634.85 for a medley of rent, telephone service, and office supplies to OMP Park, Inc., a company that New York business records show is registered in her name and which identifies her as its CEO.