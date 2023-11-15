CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
GOP Rep Insists FBI Operatives on ‘Ghost Buses’ Incited Jan. 6 Riot
👻 🚌
Read it at Raw Story
At a Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation put operatives into “ghost buses” to incite the Jan. 6 attack. Higgins was interrogating FBI Director Christopher Wray, who denied that FBI agents organized an operation to incite the riot and said he did not know what “ghost buses” were. The congressman said it was a “common” term for vehicles “used for secret purposes.” Although he was out of time for questioning, Higgins claimed that he had evidence showing that FBI informants dressed up as Donald Trump supporters and were the first to arrive at the Capitol. He later added, “Your day is coming, Mr. Wray,” before he was cut off.