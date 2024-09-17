GOP Rep Demands Harris Take Down Project 2025 Ads After Trump Assassination Bid

GOP Rep. Byron Donalds tried to claim Monday that Democrats’ messaging against Project 2025, the controversial blueprint for a second Trump term penned by a consortium of conservative organizations, is somehow to blame for a pair of recent assassination attempts on the former president.

On Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the Florida congressman framed the issue as Democrats inciting violence by merely campaigning against Trump’s right-wing agenda—a narrative that others have taken up since Sunday.

“Obviously, the story today is this is the reason why you have crazies from the left who are now attempting to assassinate him,” Donalds told host Laura Ingraham after she played a clip of former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin saying on CNN that Trump “projects the idea of protecting white supremacy” and noting that a majority of white people support him while most minorities don’t.

“That rhetoric is out of control, it is dangerous, and we’re not going to be lectured to by Keith Boykin or anybody else on the Democrat side of the aisle. Clean up your own house before you come talk to us,” Donalds argued.

When Ingraham asked Donalds later if Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement condemning violence and expressing gratitude that Trump was unhurt was sufficient, Donalds said no.

Not only that, but Harris should actually remove ads talking about Project 2025, he added.

“What she should do is go through all the ad campaigns that they are running in the battleground states. Anything that references being destructive of democracy and all the other tropes and the lies, Project 2025—all that stuff, it should come down.”

“Stick to the facts,” urged Donald, even as Trump and running mate JD Vance deliberately spout false conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants eating pets.

“Stick to the policy. She can’t do that, so that’s why, in my view, they’re not going to change.”