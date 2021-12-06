Devin Nunes Ditches Congress for Gig at Trump’s New Media Venture
SO LONG, FAREWELL
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced Monday that he’s leaving Congress at the end of this year to serve as CEO of former President Trump’s new social media venture. Nunes, who springs from embattled dairy farmer stock, was first elected to Congress in 2002 and is currently serving his tenth term in office.
The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes was considered to be the heir apparent to the Ways and Means Committee’s chairmanship. According to a statement, Nunes will instead become CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January 2022. “Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great,” Trump said in a statement, calling Nunes a “fighter.” “America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”
Nunes insisted “the time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship.” The Washington Post reported earlier on Monday that the SPAC merging with Trump’s social media business, Digital World Acquisition Corp., was being scrutinized by federal financial regulators.