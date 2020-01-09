GOP Rep. Doug Collins: Democrats Are ‘in Love With Terrorists’ and ‘They Mourn Soleimani’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has echoed Nikki Haley’s recent inflammatory claim that “only Democrats are mourning” the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, asserting on Wednesday night that they “mourn” the former Qods Force general more than they do families of slain American soldiers. “They’re in love with terrorists,” Collins told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. “We see that. They mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our Gold Star families who are the ones who suffered under Soleimani.”
Ironically, it was then-candidate Donald Trump who sparked widespread and bipartisan outrage in 2016 when he attacked a Gold Star family who criticized him during the Democratic National Convention.