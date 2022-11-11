GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Cozies Up to Trump Early in 2024 Endorsement
GOOD GRACES
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) decided it was best to declare her support for former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid early—such as before he actually announced it. “I am proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President in 2024,” she said in a statement on Friday. “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance.” Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, became the most high-ranking GOP elected official to endorse the former president, even as other candidates have yet to make their intentions clear. Trump is expected to announce his re-election bid on Tuesday, hoping to let his supporters know he’s “fired up,” senior adviser Jason Miller told Steve Bannon on Friday.