GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik Kicked Off Harvard Panel for Vote ‘Fraud’ Malarkey
EXPELLED
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been booted from Harvard’s Institute of Politics for false claims that the election was stolen from President Trump. Doug Elmendorf, dean of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, said he asked Stefanik, a Harvard grad, to resign from the senior advisory committee and she refused—so he booted her. “My request was not about political parties, political ideology, or her choice of candidate for president. Rather, in my assessment, Elise has made public assertions about voter fraud in November’s presidential election that have no basis in evidence, and she has made public statements about court actions related to the election that are incorrect.” In a response that could only be described as predictable, Stefanik accused Harvard of “bowing to the far-left” and portrayed herself as a victim of cancel culture.