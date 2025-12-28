GOP Rep Flails When Asked Whether Trump Backs Russia or Ukraine

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner struggled to answer when asked whether the president supported a side in the Russia-Ukraine War.

“Clearly, Trump is on the side of peace, and he’s trying to balance these two forces, which is very, very difficult to bring these two parties together,” he told host Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week Sunday after seconds of fumbling for words.

He added, “But in balancing it, we have to understand that Russia’s goal is to take from someone else something that’s theirs. And Ukraine has to have a sense of security assurances that Russia’s not coming back.”

Mike Turner told Jonathan Karl that Trump was 'on the side of peace' after a few seconds of flailing. ABC

Moments before, the congressman was firm that the U.S. needed to stand with Ukraine in defending its independence.

“Obviously, we need to be on the side of what they want, which is sovereignty. They’re on the side of democracy, liberty, and Russia’s on the side of authoritarianism and aggression,” he said.

Karl seemed less sold that Trump was “on the side of peace,” referencing Trump’s frequent victim-blaming of Ukraine for entering war with Russia.

Host Karl asked whether Trump's ability to broker peace was hindered by his frequent blaming of Ukraine. ABC

“I mean, Ukraine didn’t start this war. They were invaded. So how does that affect his ability to try to broker a peace deal?” Karl asked.

Turner again stated that Russia was the aggressor, but his words became more riddle-like when answering for Trump’s behavior.

“Clearly, a war of aggression was started by Russia and has been started by Russia,” he said.

“And I think that in—that Trump’s sense of wanting peace is incredibly important, and I think it’s a noble goal, and I think we’re getting closer. I think that Zelensky’s coming with a plan that is workable and could get us there.”

Trump has flip-flopped from vowing to end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours of the beginning of his second term to focusing on his friendship with Putin. So far, it seems that Putin might be getting the better end of the deal.

“He’s barely doing this one move at a time,” former Trump advisor John Bolton said of Trump’s relationship with Putin on The Daily Beast Podcast earlier this month.

“I think because he thinks Vladimir Putin is his friend and, in the context of Ukraine, he trusts Putin more than he trusts Zelensky, I think what you’re seeing is that Putin, going back to the first term, used his KGB training to figure out how to manipulate Trump. Other foreign leaders have figured it out, too.”

After an announcement that Russia was 'fully committed' to peace, Trump's pal Putin bombed Kyiv on Saturday morning. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Just days after U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff publicly celebrated that Russia was “fully committed” to peace with Ukraine, Putin showed what he thought of Trump’s peace talks by bombing Kyiv on the morning of December 27.