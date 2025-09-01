A Republican member of Congress appears to have been duped by an AI-generated video of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore reposted a 15-second clip to X showing Walz’s face superimposed on a body wearing a “F--- Trump” T-shirt and dancing on an escalator to The Pussycat Dolls’ hit 2005 cover of “Don’t Cha.” The apparent creator of the video, X user @its_The_Dr, captioned it: “Something is wrong with Tim Walz.”

West Virginia Rep. Riley Moore re-shares an AI-generated video of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. X/RileyMooreWV

“If you were at the mall with your kids and this guy rolled down the escalator, you would call the cops and get him banned,” Moore captioned his retweet of the video.

Moore’s post was soon hit with a community note from other X users informing him—and all other viewers—that the man he was imagining calling the police on was not the Democratic former vice presidential candidate.

Moore’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment asking if he plans on removing the post, or if his constituents should expect him to share more fake videos in the future.

Moore's post has been up for over a day, and there is no indication he will remove it. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Moore, West Virginia’s state treasurer from 2021 until this past January, was promptly called out for his post.

“How has it been 5 hours and he still hasn’t deleted this post calling himself out for getting fooled by (not even particularly good) AI?“ actor Aaron Booth wrote later Sunday night.

”Like, does he not have friends or staff to intervene? Sure, there are no political consequences for him being so easily fooled… but is it not embarrassing?”