GOP Rep Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Days After Voting Against Gay Marriage
ET TU, PAPA?
A Republican lawmaker decided to celebrate the imminent wedding of his gay son last week by voting against federal protection of same-sex unions, according to the record of last Tuesday’s House vote on the Respect for Marriage Act. The congressman, Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA), then attended his son’s wedding three days later, NBC News reported Monday. The son confirmed to the outlet that he had “married the love of [his] life” on Friday and that his “father was there.” According to Thompson’s spokesperson, the lawmaker and his wife “were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage,” and were “very happy” to welcome their new son-in-law “into their family.” Gawker was the first to report Thompson’s vote on Thursday, though it was unclear at that time whether the congressman would be attending the wedding the following night. Thompson was one of 157 Republicans who voted “nay” on the bill. It passed with a bipartisan 267 affirmative votes, however, and is now before the Senate, where it could be voted on as soon as next week.