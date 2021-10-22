GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson Checks Into Walter Reed for Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

House Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) is being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. for a breakthrough COVID-19 case, he announced in a statement through his Twitter account Friday. The decision, which was made “out of an abundance of caution,” came after Thompson, 62, developed cold-like symptoms Friday afternoon. He proceeded to take a test, which later came back positive. “He is in good spirits and further updates will be made available in the coming days,” the statement said. Thompson is one of nearly 9o congressional lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus since the initial March 2020 outbreak, according to GovTrack.