GOP Rep. Gosar Uses 23-Part Anti-Impeachment Twitter Rant to Spell Out ‘Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself’

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar—an arch-conservative defender of President Trump, Charlottesville rally truther, and noted birther—decided to have some fun with a Twitter rant against Wednesday’s impeachment hearings by embedding into his messages the phrase: “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”
The conspiratorial suggestion that alleged serial abuser Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in jail has become something of a meme in the last few weeks, particularly in right-wing corners of the internet. After Twitter had picked up on what Gosar had done—spelling out the phrase using the first letter of 23 successive tweets—Gosar’s Twitter account posted an article from the Daily Caller that wrote up the meme.
“What?” Gosar asked. “Epstein didn’t kill himself?”