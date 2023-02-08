CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
GOP Rep Rips Santos for Showing Up at State of the Union
‘EMBARRASSING’
Read it at Twitter
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is calling out serial liar Rep. George Santos (R-NY) for showing up to President Biden’s State of the Union. The Republican blasted him on NBC News after the speech, saying his decision to come at all “was questionable” but “sitting in the aisle to where he could get attention” just “makes no sense.” He continued to chastise the freshman congressman, saying “I think that he has a lot of explaining to do,” and added that “he’s crossed the line, obviously, and he certainly doesn’t speak for the Republican Party and we’re very disappointed in Santos.”