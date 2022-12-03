GOP Rep. Vows Revenge for Twitter’s ‘Election Suppression’
IN A HUFF
Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer appeared on Fox News late Friday and vowed to go after Twitter employees for what he and guest host Jason Chaffetz dubbed “election suppression.” They were referring to Twitter’s decision ahead of the 2020 election to restrict The New York Post’s reporting on the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, a controversy reignited on Friday night by new Twitter czar Elon Musk. Musk, with the help of journalist Matt Taibbi, suggested the social media giant at the time may have been “acting under orders from the government to suppress free speech” by restricting users from sharing the story. Despite the supposed “Twitter files” hyped by Musk and released by Taibbi failing to show any such “orders,” Comer warned that some Twitter employees will have hell to pay once Republicans take the majority in the House in January. “We are going to have every person at Twitter in front of the House Oversight Committee,” he told Chaffetz. “This really is election interference,” Chaffetz said, before taking it up a notch and calling it “election suppression.” Comer agreed: “It is election suppression.”