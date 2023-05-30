GOP Rep Launching Contempt Proceedings Against FBI Director Over Biden Docs
THIS MEANS WAR
House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) cried foul on Tuesday after the FBI didn’t produce certain documents subpoenaed by his committee. Now, Comer said he’s initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Today the FBI informed the committee that it will not provide the unclassified statements subpoenaed by the committee. The FBI’s decision to stiff-arm Congress and hide this information from the American people is obstructionist and unacceptable,” Comer said in a statement posted to Twitter. The subpoena in question requested that the FBI produce records of communications with confidential sources—often unconfirmed and sometimes unreliable accounts—from June 2020 containing the word “Biden.” Comer has claimed that it would produce a document related to “an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.”