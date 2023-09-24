GOP Rep Who Pushes ‘Traditional Values’ Is Accused of Affair With Lobbyist
SPLITSVILLE
Melody Duncan, wife of Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC), filed for a divorce on Friday, citing her husband’s multiple alleged affairs and a particular mistress she identified as Liz Williams, who is a lobbyist with the lobbying firm Liz Williams and Co. Jeff Duncan has marketed himself on his website as a “strong advocate for life and traditional values” and shares three adult children with Melody. But, according to a complaint obtained by South Carolina’s Index-Journal, he went immediately to Williams’ home in D.C. after a “Faith and Freedom BBQ” in August, one of South Carolina’s biggest GOP gatherings. He also left his marital home to shack up with a woman with whom he’d had an affair, the complaint alleges. Duncan’s “extramarital relationship(s) is/are widely known in political circles in North Carolina and Washington DC,” the complaint says, adding that he’d allegedly had affairs with at least one other woman besides Williams.