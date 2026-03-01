GOP Rep’s Wife Dies After Complications From Car Crash
Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Baird’s wife, Danise Baird, died from complications from a car crash the couple was in earlier this year, the Congressman’s office announced. “A devoted wife and loving mother of three, she was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed,” the statement said. The two were high school sweethearts and were married for 59 years before her passing this week. Jim Baird, 80, has been part of the Indiana government for nearly 15 years, serving in the Indiana state house for eight years. Since 2019, he’s been representing Indiana’s 4th congressional district at the U.S. House. The initial crash occurred on Jan. 5 of this year, after which his office posted that the Congressman was expected to make a full recovery and would remain committed to his role. When asked about it, President Trump said, “They are going to be OK, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of the hospital very quickly.” GOP allies have been expressing their support for the grieving lawmaker. “Please join me in lifting up my colleague Rep. Jim Baird and his family in prayer after the heartbreaking loss of his cherished wife, Danise.” Minnesota Rep Pete Stauber posted on X.