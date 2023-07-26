GOP Rep Says McCarthy’s ‘Shiny Object’ Impeachment Talk Is Irresponsible
‘NOT JUST ME’
A hardline member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus pushed back Wednesday against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s sudden openness to impeaching President Joe Biden, claiming the speaker is just distracting the public with a “shiny object.” With McCarthy saying the House GOP’s probe into the Biden family business dealings is “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry,” Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) was asked by CNN anchor Dana Bash if that was diverting conservatives’ attention from recent spending bills they dislike. “Not just me, but the public,” Buck said. “What he’s doing is he’s saying there’s a shiny object here and we’re going to focus on that. We need to get all these things done so we can focus on the shiny object. Most of us are concerned about spending. It’s an existential threat.” Buck went on to say he doesn’t “think it’s responsible for us to talk about impeachment” at this time, adding that he feels the House investigations into the Bidens are “fair.” Buck’s criticism of Republicans’ rush to impeachment, meanwhile, came right as Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax and gun charges fell apart on Wednesday, pushing the presidential scion’s legal issues front and center into the public eye.