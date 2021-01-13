GOP Rep Who Claims He Was Armed During Capitol Riot Gripes About Increased Security
MISFIRE
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said he “didn’t want to be patted down like a criminal” on Tuesday after Capitol Police implemented new security measures following last week’s riot. “I had no problem being wanded,” Cawthorn said, according to Punchbowl News. “But I don’t want to be handled and patted down just because I’m in a wheelchair.” Additional metal detectors have been installed in the Capitol but multiple lawmakers were seen walking around them or continuing on their way without stopping even if the detector beeped.
In an interview with Smoky Mountain News last week, Cawthorn admitted he was carrying a loaded gun in the Capitol last Wednesday when a pro-Trump mob stormed the building and forced lawmakers to take cover. “Fortunately, I was armed, so we would have been able to protect ourselves,” Cawthorn told the outlet. While lawmakers can bring guns into the Capitol, they are banned in some areas like the House chamber.