Madison Cawthorn Says Lingerie Pics Came From 'Goofy Vacation' Cruise
SEXYTIME
Photographs of Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the North Carolina Republican who recently claimed he had been invited to orgies by other D.C. lawmakers, emerged Friday of the freshman legislator wearing lingerie. The pictures were obtained by Politico, which said it was unable to authenticate the shots. But Cawthorn, 26, confirmed that the photos of himself in a bustier and bra partying with two unidentified women were real. Cawthorn, who has called the LGBTQ community “filth,” is one of the most conservative members of the GOP, and has built a reputation on defending “family values.” After the pictures leaked publicly, Cawthorn took to Twitter, saying, “I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They're running out of things to throw at me…”