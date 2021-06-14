GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Finds Out How Bad the Holocaust Was
MTG, WTF
Last month, QAnon believer and freshman GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on a conservative podcast, where she compared the COVID-19 safety protocols put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—members must continue to wear masks on the chamber floor—to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust. On Monday, Greene asked for forgiveness during a press conference she held after a visit to the Holocaust Museum, and began by reminding the assembled reporters that she is “very much a normal person.” “I think it’s important for me to always be transparent and honest,” Greene said, adding that her late father “taught me some great things.”
“And one of the best lessons that my father always taught me was when you make a mistake, you should own it,” Greene continued. “And I have made a mistake and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now. So I definitely want to own it. This afternoon, I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is—there’s nothing comparable. It happened, you know, over 6 million Jewish people were murdered. More than that, there were not just Jewish people, Black people, Christians, children, people that the Nazis didn’t believe were good enough, perfect enough. The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened, that some people deny, but there is no comparison to the Holocaust. There are words that I have said, remarks that I’ve made, that I know are offensive. And for that I want to apologize.”